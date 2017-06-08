Hadleigh man died following surgery

A 96-year-old man from Hadleigh died after contracting an infection following surgery for a broken hip, an inquest has been told.

Robert Boon, of Gayford Court, Magdelen Street, had suffered a fall and underwent surgery at Ipswich Hospital on April 13.

Today the hearing at Suffolk Coroners Court in Ipswich heard Mr Boon contracted an infection and died in hospital on May 4.

Suffolk Coroner Dr Peter Dean said that after the operation Mr Boon had become unresponsive and infection was considered to have been the cause of his death.

The coroner adjourned the inquest until September 4 to allow the completion of enquiries.