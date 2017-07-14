Hadleigh extend winning run with away triumph

MARSHALL HATCHICK TWO COUNTIES

CHAMPIONSHIP

DIVISION ONE

Haverhill (212-8) lost to Hadleigh (216-8)

by two wickets

It was a must win game between two teams in great form — as Hadleigh searched for their fifth win and Haverhill their third — with the visitors taking victory.

Hadleigh travelled to Manor Road to take on Haverhill on Saturday, hoping to make it five straight wins in Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship Division One.

Ben Wallis’ men won the toss and elected to field first, with Haverhill duo Anthony Phillips (53) and Chris Palmer (38) the main contributors in an innings which saw most of the home side’s batsmen achieve double figures.

But wickets fell at regular intervals preventing anyone from getting entrenched at the crease, with Tim Rix (3-38) taking three wickets and Ashley Clark (2-32) and Wallis (2-39) both taking two wickets each.

Kyle Tanner (1-12) found the first breakthrough when he dismissed opener David Humphrey, while it was left to Will Bailey (20) and Ben Wilkins (17) to wrap up Haverhill’s scoring on a competitive total of 212-8 after 50 overs.

In reply, Hadleigh’s run chase got off to a poor start as opener Ashley Clark (two) was stumped by Humphrey, off the bowling of Wilkins.

Haverhill needed another early wicket but it did not materialise, with Brock Price (34), Callum Morrin (43), Josh Davey (43) and Thomas Piddington (23) all contributing well in the top to middle order.

At 175-4 it looked like the visitors would cruise to the target, but a three-wicket haul from Haverhill’s captain Adam Dellar (3-17) saw them slump to 185-8 and leave the match firmly in the balance.

It was then the turn of Hadleigh’s skipper to take control again, as he and Rix put on an unbeaten 31-run partnership to get them over the line with two wickets to spare.

Wallis (24 not out) and Rix (15 no) finished with eight boundaries between them as Hadleigh ensured their winning run continued.

Wallis’ men will look to make it six in a row when they host Frinton-on-Sea II this Saturday (1pm).

n Elsewhere, Hadleigh II remain in the bottom two of the Division Four table following a 44-run defeat at home to Woodbridge & Old Woodbridgians on Saturday.

Harvey Skinner (3-59) and Steven Tampion (3-63) both took three wickets each, while Blake Ambrose (2-22) claimed two, as Hadleigh restricted their opponents to 217-9 from 45 overs.

A half-century from Skinner (50), supported by contributions from Ambrose (29) and Gary Wiles (25), were the highlights of the run chase for Hadleigh, which fell short as they ended their innings on 173-8.