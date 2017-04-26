Hadleigh designer fashion shop has the personal touch

After years as a personal shopper, including helping brides find their special outfit, Sue Smith decided to branch out on her own.

Four years ago, she started Labels to Love in Hadleigh High Street – and has not looked back.

Labels to Love. Sue Smith, owner, is celebrating 4 years on the high street PICTURE: Mecha Morton

“At first, it was scary as well as exciting,” she said. “But I’d had a lot of experience of running shops in Sussex as well as in Suffolk for 25 years, so it was second nature to me. I’ve always loved clothes and keeping up with fashion.”

Launching a big advertising campaign spread over a period of three months, Sue was initially able to stock her shop with lots of designer frocks, as well as hats and handbags.

Her recent Mulberry bags and purse promotion “caused quite a stir” she says as people wait to buy designer labels at a fraction of the original price.

As well as being a designer dress agency, her business has evolved to include new clothes and also become a stockist of lingerie, including a wire-free, cotton range of mastectomy bras. She says her business has become well known for fittings and as a stockist of post-surgery bras.

Sue will even open out-of-hours if customers require something unexpectedly.