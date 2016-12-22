Hadleigh Dementia Alliance

A solicitors has become the 26th firm to join the Hadleigh Dementia Action Alliance (HDDA). Gotlee has signed up to support the work of the HDDA and has been formally recognised as a dementia friendly businesses.

Tracey Loynds, chair of the HDAA says: “This makes 26 dementia friendly businesses that are supporting our work. Working to become a dementia friendly Hadleigh.”

Kay Baker, a solicitor at the branch, said: “As specialists in elderly client matters including estate planning and lasting powers of attorney it is very important to us that we understand the challenges facing those living with dementia.”