Hadleigh dance school’s perfect record

With a mixture of hard work, talent and the support of a great teacher, a dance school in Hadleigh boasts an impressive perfect record.

The Suffolk School of Dance run by Leanne Day has seen every pupil pass their Imperial Society of Teachers of Dancing examinations at the first time of asking, from grade one through to grade six.

Pic - Richard Marsham/RMG Photography Young dancers take part in the Ballet and Tap Dancing classes run by Leanne Day at Hadleigh Leisure Centre.

The 35-year-old can be found teaching children from five years-old to 18-years-old ballet and tap at Hadleigh Pool and Leisure on Saturdays.

The classes have been running for the last eight years and in all that time Miss Day can only remember a couple of pupils passing with Cs, most pupils achieving Bs and A grades.

“It only happens once a year so they have got to pass it,” said Miss Day. “They all want to be there and are very motivated. It’s extremely good because I only teach them once a week.”

Miss Day comes to Hadleigh from her home in Harwich where she also teaches.

She used to live in London and attended Stella Mann College of Performing Arts, but after picking up an injury she decided to go into teaching.

This year will be an emotional one for the tutor as her eldest students prepare to move away to universities and colleges. They will be the first group of her students she will have seen leave who have attended from the very beginning.

Unsurprisingly Miss Day is very keen to share the benefits of dancing, from coordination and posture, to making new friends and socialising with people outside of their usual school and friends groups.

One thing she would like to see, however, is more boys taking part.

