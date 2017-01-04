Hadleigh Christmas lights raises £1.9K

A Christmas lights event in Hadleigh raised £1947.35 for local causes.

As usual Keiron and Alice Ruddy’s home in Long Bessels was lit up during the festive season, but this year the switch on was an extra special occasion as the road was closed to allow for stalls, Father Christmas, reindeer and live entertainment.

Funds raised on the evening will be used to support Hadleigh Amateur Dramatic Society and Playstation Pre-school

Mr Ruddy said: “Myself Alice Munson, Mark Snowling, Stephanie Green, Trev Clarke and Jo Sheldrake would like to thank everyone who came on the evening, also a huge thanks to all the businesses that backed us making the event what it was.”