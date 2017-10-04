Hadleigh care home launches with a knock-out opening

Former world featherweight boxing champion Barry McGuigan proved a hit with residents on Tuesday when he officially opened the new Hadleigh Hall Nursing Home.

More than 100 people, including the home’s current 11 residents and their families, turned out for the opening event, which was also attended by Hadleigh mayor Yvonne Free and the Rev John Parr, from St Mary’s Church.

Hadleigh Hall Nursing Home, Friars Road, Hadleigh, Suffolk Grand opening of Hadleigh Hall Nursing Home with former world boxing champion Barry McGuigan. Emma Beckett, Home Manager, Debbie McGovern, Daya Thayan CEO, Barry McGuigan, Symi Thayan, Sandra McGuigan and Helen Gosling Picture Mark Westley

The home, run by Kingsley Healthcare, offers 24-hour nursing, residential and dementia care for 50 residents.

Company spokesman Stephen Pullinger said: “It went very well and we were lucky with the weather.

“Barry McGuigan talked about his career and what he is doing now as a boxing promoter. He was impressed by the home.”

A pair of boxing gloves signed by the former world champion, who has family connections in Suffolk, was won by the daughter of home resident John Burroughs, Wendy Hignett.

Kingsley Healthcare handed over a cheque for £1,000 to the Porch Project, which provides services for young people in the town.

Mr Pullinger said: “It’s our policy to get involved with the community and we are working with the Porch Project so that young people will come to the home to meet residents.”

An exhibition by members of Hadleigh Art Club went on display for the official opening and will run until October 10, with the public invited to view it at the Friars Road home daily between 10am and 4pm.

Some of the exhibits are available for purchase.

Maureen Turner, a member of Hadleigh Photography Group, also exhibited her work.

Guests enjoyed a free barbecue and there was music from a string quartet and songs from Hadleigh Community Choir.

Kingsley Healthcare opened the home at the beginning of the year following a complete refurbishment.