Guns stolen in Hadleigh burglary

Three shotguns were stolen during a burglary in Hadleigh.

Police are appealing for information following the incident which took place at an address near Aldham Road, between 9.30am on Wednesday, December 7 and 4.10pm on Saturday, December 10.

Entry was forced to the side of the property and most rooms were searched. The shotguns were removed from a secure gun cabinet and a quantity of jewellery and cash were also stolen.

The weapons include a Browning 20 bore over/under shotgun, a Beretta 12 bore self-loading shotgun and Beretta 12 bore over/under shotgun.

Anyone with information relating to the burglary or current location of the firearms is urged to contact Ipswich CID on 101, quoting reference 70912/16. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.