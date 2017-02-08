Growing family firm buys Long Melford nursing home

A nursing home currently registered for 52 residents in Long Melford has been purchased by an expanding, award-winning regional care provider.

Melford Court Nursing Home was previously run by Bupa and its current Care Quality Commission report from April 2016 shows it requires improvement in three areas - but is rated good for care and being responsive.

Stowlangtoft Healthcare, the East Anglia-based nursing care company, has bought the home which is its fourth home based in the region.

Managing director Roger Catchpole said he was committed to providing the highest quality care to the residents at Melford Court, and will take over the running of the home following regulatory approval by the Care Quality Commission.

He said: “I am determined to continuously improve the quality of care on offer at Melford Court, and in East Anglia generally.

“Our residents deserve the best care possible, and we have a responsibility to support them.”

He said the company, over the coming years, plans to invest “significantly” in the renovation of the listed nursing home building and in the training of its staff.

He said a quality nursing provision was a vital element of care that enabled elderly residents to retain their independence and dignity.

Melford Court Nursing Home is a grade II listed house that provides long-term respite and convalescence care to the elderly including dementia care.

Mr Catchpole added: “We are delighted to have agreed the purchase of such a fabulous care facility.

“I would like to place on record our gratitude to Bupa for allowing Stowlangtoft Healthcare the opportunity for allowing Stowlangtoft Healthcare the opportunity to take over a home that offers tremendous potential.”

Stowlangtoft Healthcare also operates the award-winning Stowlangtoft Hall Nursing Home near Bury St Edmunds and Brandon Park Nursing Home near Brandon.

This acquisition is the second deal Stowlangtoft Healthcare has completed in the last six months following the purchase of Ford Place Nursing Home in Thetford.

The company has increased its capacity to over 200 nursing places in East Anglia with the purchase of Melford Court Nursing Home.

The unannounced Care Quality Commission inspection, which took place at the Hall Street nursing home last year, followed its previous inspection in 2015 at which time the service was found to be inadequate.

Care Quality Commission inspectors instructed the home to take action to improve the service it gave people who lived in the home and the home provided an action plan.

But the report said: “Staff treated people with warmth and compassion. They were respectful of people’s privacy and dignity and

offered comfort and reassurance when people were distressed or unsettled.

“Staff also made sure that people who became unwell were referred promptly to healthcare professionals for treatment and advice

about their health and welfare.”

But it acknowledged the service was not always safe and required improvement, It said there were shortfalls in the systems for managing people’s medicines and poor practice in relation to disposal of unused medicines and storage.