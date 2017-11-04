Green light for up to 100 homes in Acton

Plans to build up to 100 homes in Acton have been given the go ahead.

Land south east of Barrow Hill has been ear-marked for the development, despite Acton Parish Council objecting to the scheme.

The volume of traffic through the village was a key issue in the council’s objections.

“My main concern is the amount of traffic which is likely to be generated on the site,” said chairman Paul Chaplin, who explained that the village’s narrow roads contributed to increased traffic.

“We also have a problem with drainage in the area.”

The parish council outlined in its recommendation that the current sewerage had reached its capacity and could result in an over flow of water from the development to the High Street.

Mr Chaplin highlighted that the village had a low electrical supply, while broadband had been stretched to its limit, and could only accommodate a further four homes.

The council asked for assurances that broadband would be upgraded to accommodate the whole village if plans were approved.

The development was previously rejected in Babergh’s strategic housing land availability assessment because it was thought it would not compliment the village.

Parish council members felt the development had failed to take into account the village’s historic character, including the High Street’s period houses.

They felt the community needs of the village had not been addressed, except for a Scout’s group, whose base falls outside of the parish.

Other developments in the pipeline are also a concern, with 90 new homes earmarked close to Tamage Road.

A further two schemes close to the village could see 71 houses built on the south side of Bull Lane in Long Melford, and up to 1,500 homes in Chilton Woods on the edge of Sudbury.

Mr Chaplin will report back to the parish council on Monday, November 13.