Great Waldingfield woman uses birthday celebrations to support cancer unit

A Great Waldingfield resident eschewed traditional celebrations for her 90th birthday to raise money for a cancer unit at a Suffolk hospital.

Doris Ratcliffe marked the milestone with family and friends at Great Waldingfield Village Hall, after turning 90 back in April.

Not wishing to receive any gifts, she instead asked people to donate money towards the Macmillan unit at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds, which previously cared for her daughter, Rose Sandford.

“We had a lovely party and I was really surprised at how kind and generous everyone was,” she said.

She was later welcomed by members of staff at the Macmillan unit last month, when she presented £565 to the My Wish charity, which supports the work at the hospital.

Fran Davidson, ward manager, said they were thrilled to receive the funds.

“We can do so much with this donation to make a difference to our patients,” she said.

