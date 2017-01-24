Great Waldingfield man died from asbestos-related disease

A Great Waldingfield man who died from an asbestos-related disease was unable to pinpoint when he may come into contact with the material, an inquest has been heard.

Richard Fittock, 66, died in St Nicholas Hospice in Bury St Edmunds.

On Monday an inquest at Ipswich was told that Mr Fittock had been diagnosed as suffering from mesothelioma three months earlier.

In a statement made before his death, Mr Fittock said he was unable to establish any obvious contact he had with asbestos, although he had a number of jobs involving engineering.

Assistant Suffolk Coroner Dr Daniel Sharpstone recorded a conclusion that Mr Fittock died from an industrial disease.