Great Cornard youth group gets more money

A youth project in Great Cornard, which runs weekly sessions for youngsters aged 11 and 19, has been given a £20,000 grant to continue its work.

The award-winning Porch Project was originally started in Hadleigh eight years ago at St Mary’s Church.

Porch Project, Hadleigh

It was named after the porch at St Mary’s Church in the centre of the town, where youngsters used to congregate after school.

Instead of being moved on, they were invited inside the church to given somewhere they could meet up and socialise on a regular basis.

With the project proving hugely successful in Hadleigh - more than 300 youngsters aged 11 to 20 are registered in Hadleigh - the initiative was set up in Great Cornard last year.

It was started at St Andrew’s Church with a £20,000 grant from Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Tim Passmore.

It has now received a further £20,000 to continue running in Great Cornard.

A spokesman for the Porch Project said: “We’re very pleased that the project has been awarded a second grant from the Police and Crime commissioner’s Safer Suffolk Fund to help continue our work in Great Cornard.”

The Safer Suffolk Fund is managed by the Suffolk Community Foundation.

Money was given to the Great Cornard Porch Project to create a youth project aimed at supporting young people’s physical, mental, social, spiritual and educational wellbeing.