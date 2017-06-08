Great Cornard woman saves pooch from ‘disgusting’ life

An animal lover, who drove hundreds of miles to rescue an unwanted dog, has launched an appeal to help pay for its veterinary care.

Edyta Janaszek, from Great Cornard, has hit out at back-street dog breeders after finding a Staffordshire bull terrier called Sky living in “disgusting” conditions, having recently given birth to puppies who were nowhere to be seen.

She said the dog did not know what toys were or what it was like to go for a walk. She was only fed leftover human food.

Edyta said: “When I saw Sky advertised for sale on a well-known classified ads website, she looked desperately sad in the photograph.

“The advertisement said she was for sale because her owners were moving and couldn’t take her with them – but, to me, it just didn’t ring true.

“The next morning, my partner, Adam, and I made the three-hour drive to the West Midlands to help this dog.”

Edyta added: “The conditions we found her in were disgusting. She was alone in a room sitting in a pool of urine. Her claws were so long she could barely stand comfortably and the woman selling her said she had never taken her for a walk.

“It was obvious from the milk in her teats that she had recently given birth, as there were little puppy teeth marks on her too, but I was told her last litter of puppies was two years ago.”

Now the law student wants to raise awareness of the plight of dogs like Sky who are used for puppy farming, and she has been backed by the Sudbury veterinary practice where Sky is registered for treatment.

Richard Davy, a director of Ardmore Veterinary Group, said: “Very sadly, stories like Sky’s are all too common and there are far too many unscrupulous breeders who are cashing in from people who want puppies.

“We would always encourage anyone who wants to buy a puppy to make sure they do so responsibly.

“Our advice would be to first visit the breeder when the puppies are very young, so that you can see the whole litter and their mother.

“Then, when you return to the same address to collect your puppy, you can be more confident that they weren’t brought in from elsewhere to appear home-bred.”

Mr Davy said he advised people to ask if puppies have been vet-checked and for records of their vaccinations and microchip.

He added: “Some breeders will also offer a few weeks’ free insurance. A new puppy should be registered with your own vet as soon as possible. We are always happy to offer advice and our puppy parties can help with early socialisation and training.”

Edyta said that when she brought Sky home, she kept looking for her puppies.

She added: “It was heart-breaking to watch. Considering all that humans have put her through, she is the most sweet-natured dog imaginable around people. I hope by raising awareness people will think hard before buying a puppy.”

After sharing her story on Facebook, Edyta said she has received donations for surgery on Sky’s eye and tail. Sky will be spayed when she is well enough.

She has set up a crowdfunding page for Sky’s treatment at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Sky-whichwasinhell.