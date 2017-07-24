Great Cornard teenager wins college’s Student of the Year award

A Great Cornard teenager earned the top recognition of her tutors at her college awards evening last week when she received the most prestigious accolade.

Katherine Mcleod, 18, who is in her second year at Otley College, was voted by department heads as Student of the Year, while also taking home the award for Best Student in the equine department.

After switching to the department following a year of studying animal management, she successfully completed her Level 2 technical certificate in equine care, receiving mainly distinction grades in her assessments.

“It was a big surprise,” she said. “I really was not expecting it, considering there are hundreds of students here.

“I think I have grown a lot in confidence. My tutors and the other people in my course have really helped with that, and towards the end of the year, I just really went for it.”

She added that her long-term aspiration after college was to work in the equine industry, having had an enthusiasm for horses since she began horse riding at the age of seven.

Katherine’s dad Stuart said her whole family had been “chuffed to bits” when they found out about the award win.

“As parents, my wife and I are very proud,” he said. “It’s come from a lot of hard work and hard graft. It’s great for the CV.

“That’s where she sees her future – in the equine industry.

“It’s something she has kept going for years, and this year has been an exceptional year.”