Great Cornard super slimmer earns top recognition after losing six stone in one year

A Suffolk super slimmer is in line for national recognition after managing to lose a life-changing six stone in just over a year.

Zoe O’Mahoney, 34, of Great Cornard, dropped from 17st 9lbs to 11st 10lbs, earning her Great Cornard’s Slimming World Woman of the Year award.

She has now been chosen to represent the group as the nationwide Slimming World Woman of the Year competition for 2017, which aims to find the UK and Ireland’s most inspiring female slimmer.

Zoe, who has gone from a size 24 to a size 10, first joined Slimming World in January 2016, after receiving a referral from her GP.

“When I started, I never dreamt I’d be able to achieve all that I have,” she said.

“Losing the weight has made such a big difference – it’s changed my life. My health is better, I have more energy and I’m much happier now.

Zoe said she had lost nine pounds in her first week and was “blown away” by how quick an impact the changes to her lifestyle had made.

She explained she could still eat many of the same meals as before, but prepared and cooked them differently so they were healthier.

“I know a lot of people worry about joining a slimming club because they don’t know what to expect,” she said.

“Right from the first moment I walked into my Slimming World group, I felt comfortable, and the support I’ve received has been amazing.

“I feel a different woman to the person who walked into Slimming World 19 months ago and winning Woman of the Year is a real honour because there are so many amazing members in our group.

“I hope my weight loss can inspire other people to get started on their own journey and know there’s a whole group of people to support them every step of the way.”

Kath Hampshire, who runs the Great Cornard Slimming World group, added: “I’m so proud of Zoe. She’s a fantastic ambassador for Slimming World and what she’s achieved is nothing short of incredible.

“She’s a huge inspiration to our group and I hope she inspires other women and men in Great Cornard to change their lives in the same way.”