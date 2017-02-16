Great Cornard students to showcase horror comedy classic

A horror comedy classic that has ‘captured the imagination’ of cast and crew has been chosen for a Great Cornard upper school’s annual production.

Students at Thomas Gainsborough School are putting the finishing touches on their version of the popular rock musical Little Shop of Horrors which will be performed next week during a three-night run.

Thomas Gainsborough School's Little Shop of Horrors production

Jo Arrow, head of drama, said she was delighted by the talent and commitment shown by everyone involved in the production, which numbers around 70 cast and crew from across all year groups.

She said: “The storyline has captured the imagination of the cast and crew and as show time draws closer, so does the excitement.

“The artwork on the set, the music produced by the band and the fabulous performances from the cast are all testament to the talented students we have in our school.

“As performing arts teachers, we can’t wait to see the main hall turned into a fabulous professional theatre space with the installation of the new stage curtains in half-term, which were funded by the Friends of TGS.”

Oliver Hughes as Seymour in Thomas Gainsborough School's Little Shop of Horrors production

The cast is led by Oliver Hughes as Seymour and Zara Heanden as Audrey with the amazing voice of the plant, Audrey II, delivered by talented soulful singer Millie Kirkpatrick.

Jo added: “I wanted a production that the students could have fun with and that had some funky songs for them to enjoy.

“Little Shop of Horrors provides a great blend of comedy with a bit of horror, as well as a crazy, wacky plot about flesh-eating plants taking over the world.

“It’s also a fantastic opportunity for lots of students to be involved, not only performing but also operating the giant puppets which have been hired in especially.”

Kitty Fowles-Smith with Ellis Roloff, a West Suffolk College media, hair and make-up student, preparing for Thomas Gainsborough School's Little Shop of Horrors production

The production will take place from Wednesday to Friday (February 22-24), starting at 7pm.

For tickets, priced at £8 for adults and £5 for concessions, call 01787 375232.

Fergus Dark in Thomas Gainsborough School's Little Shop of Horrors production