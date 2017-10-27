Great Cornard schoolgirl to donate locks in aid of children with cancer

A caring eight-year-old girl from Suffolk will donate her locks to a charity which makes free wigs for children who lose their hair during cancer treatment.

Maisie Thomson-Luck, of Minsmere Way, Great Cornard, will donate twelve inches of her locks to The Little Princess Trust, which is a charity close to the family’s hearts.

The charity provides real-hair wigs for children suffering with cancer and other conditions such as Alopecia.

Maisie has always grown her hair, but she felt sad for the little boys and girls suffering from cancer and wanted to help them.

She had spoken about donating her long locks for the past year, which have now grown to just below her bottom.

Her mother, Emma, said she was very proud of her daughter.

“At first I was shocked but she’s doing it for a very good cause – she’s only eight, bless her.”

“I told her how much hair would need to come off and she knows about the charity.”

Maisie will also be sponsored for the hair cut and will donate the cash to the charity.

Her school friend from Pot Kiln Primary, has also donated her hair to the charity.

Maisie will have her hair cut next month, on Saturday, November 4, courtesy of Fanboo hairdressers.

Maisie’s two brothers and sister said they were very proud of her, too. Her sister is looking forward to accompanying her at the hairdressers.

Emma said her daughter felt a mixture of emotions ahead of the hair-raising event. “She’s excited and a little nervous, because she has always grown her hair and it usually just gets a trim.”