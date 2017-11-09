Great Cornard schoolgirl donates hair in support of children with cancer

Eight-year-old Maisie Thomson-Luck braved the hairdresser’s chair to donate 12 inches of her locks to a cancer charity which makes real wigs for children who lose their hair through cancer treatment.

The youngster, of Minsmere Way, Great Cornard, has always had long hair, but wanted to help girls and boys at the Little Princess Trust, which supports children suffering from cancer and other conditions.

Fanboo hairdresser, Caroline Sharman cuts Maisie Thomson-Luck's hair which is being donated to make wigs for children undergoing treament for cancer. Pic - Richard Marsham

Maisie’s family were very proud of her selfless act.

“I had tears in my eyes,” said Maisie’s mother, Emma. “She’s only little but she did it for a really good cause.

“She always said she would never cut her hair.”

Maisie has so far raised £267 for the charity and aims to reach £350 to cover the cost of making one wig.

Maisie Thomson-Luck, 8 who has had 12" of hair cut off to make wigs for children undergoing treament for cancer. Pic - Richard Marsham

“Some family members were shocked because Maisie’s always had long hair, but they have congratulated her and everyone is really proud,” said Emma.

Maisie plans to regrow her hair so she can donate more to the charity.

“She is really happy with her new hair cut,” added Emma.