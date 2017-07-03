Great Cornard resident calls for action to stop inconsiderate parking near school

A Great Cornard resident has joined the chorus of recent criticism of “disrespectful parents” inconsiderately parking on school days – and slammed Suffolk County Council for not doing enough to address it.

Kirsty White, of Kiln Drive, near to Pot Kiln Primary School, said she has battled with the county council’s highways department for two years, calling on them to act in response to persistent bad parking habits on her road, Butt Road and Poplar Road, by parents dropping off their children at school.

Ms White explained that she is routinely blocked in by cars parked at the bottom of her drive, and has urged the Highways Authority to put down painted road markings to remind motorists that it is unlawful to park in front of a dropped-kerb driveway.

She says, however, that the authority has repeatedly denied her request.

“It has made me late for work and I have missed appointments. I just can’t get out,” she said.

“Parents dump their cars on double yellow lines and there’s a blind bend. But to highways, it’s not their issue.

“Because parents are just being inconsiderate, they are asking for police resources to be used. The police have better things to do than look at badly-parked cars.

“Why can’t parents just be a bit more considerate? And highways just don’t do anything about it. Their attitude has been disgusting. All it is is laziness.”

Her complaints follow numerous concerns raised by Free Press readers in recent months, with people citing similar issues near Ormiston Sudbury Academy, Hillside Special School, Woodhall Primary School and Tudor Primary School in Sudbury, and Wells Hall Primary School in Great Cornard.

The Free Press contacted Suffolk County Council for a comment, but has not yet received a response.

Suffolk Police has previously stated that poor parking near schools is an issue regularly raised with officers, and they will continue to enforce and give penalty notices where necessary.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk Constabulary said: “Sadly, there remain a number of drivers who persist in parking inconsiderately, which can affect the safety of both pedestrians and road users.

“We would urge all motorists to park legally, considerately and responsibly.”