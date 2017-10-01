Great Cornard man hung himself inquest hears

A review of procedures by mental health workers – following the death of a man from Great Cornard – has identified two areas where improvements could be made, an inquest has been told.

The body of Paul Akerman, 56, a self-employed builder, was found hanging at his home in Canhams Road on May 23.

An inquest at Suffolk Coroners’ Court in Ipswich was told that Mr Akerman had struggled with mental health and relationship issues, and had spent time being treated in West Suffolk Hospital.

After a series of assessments, Mr Akerman was discharged from hospital on April 4 and initially appeared to be coping well, but hanged himself from a rafter seven weeks later.

As a result of Mr Akerman’s death, soon after his discharge from hospital, a review was conducted by the Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust to examine the care he had received and support offered outside hospital.

Assistant Suffolk coroner Dr Daniel Sharpstone recorded a conclusion that Mr Akerman had taken his own life.