Great Cornard man avoids jail after downloading indecent images of children

A 52-year-old man from Great Cornard who admitted to downloading more than a hundred indecent images of children from the internet has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Stephen Pinsker was arrested after police went to his home in Bures Road in early March and seized computer equipment.

Earlier today, at Ipswich Crown Court, Judge John Devaux gave Pinsker a sentence of eight months imprisonment, suspended for 12 months.

The court heard from Joe Bird, prosecuting, that detectives discovered that Pinsker had downloaded more than 170 indecent images of children, 33 of them in the most serious category.

When he was interviewed by police, Pinsker, who worked as a computer programmer, had co-operated with officers and fully admitted what he had done, said Mr Bird.

Pinsker pleaded guilty to three offences of making indecent images of children and one offence of being in possession of 11 extreme pornographic images.

The court was told that Pinsker, who had no previous convictions, had expressed remorse.

Judge Devaux, presiding, told Pinsker that he would be required to sign the sexual offences register for 10 years and would be the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for ten years.