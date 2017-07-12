Great Cornard council concerned Chilton Woods plan would be “over-development”

Great Cornard Parish Council has maintained its concerns about the major Chilton Woods development planned for Sudbury, following a recent meeting to discuss the latest version of the proposal.

If ultimately approved by Babergh District Council, the scheme would see 1,150 homes built, as well as 15 hectares of employment space, which includes a hotel and a household waste recycling centre.

But after noting the plan’s most recent amendments, Cornard councillors said they still had concerns, calling it as “an over-development of the site” and citing what they say is a “lack of infrastructure in place to cope with the increase in traffic the development will bring”.

Last month, Sudbury Town Council backed the proposal in principle, but called for the final plans to include more green spaces.