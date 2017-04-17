Glemsford’s Gabby Rivers into semis of national singing competition

Teenage singer Gabby Rivers has made the semi-finals of national singing competition TeenStar.

Gabby, 14, had been in bed ill the week before the qualifier but her dad Leigh said she was determined to take part.

She now goes into the area semi-final on May 20, one step away from the grand final which is shown live on Sky television.

Gabby from Glemsford is currently writing her own songs, hoping to release her debut EP by the end of the year.

She is a Bures Music Festival and LeeStock Battle of the Bands winner.