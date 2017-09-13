Glasswells furniture store set for return to Sudbury

A furniture store which previously traded in Sudbury for more than 20 years will return to the town at the end of this month.

Glasswells is set to reopen in North Street on Thursday, September 28, after moving into the vacant premises left by Sports Direct in July.

The family-run homes furnishing business first came to Sudbury in 1979, welcoming customers for over two decades prior to closing.

This time, the shop will trade three days a week, from Thursday to Saturday, and will be run by local husband-and-wife team Peter and Rosemary Woodward, who both worked at the original shop from the late 1980s up until 1996.

Mrs Woodward told the Free Press: “We were asked by Paul Glasswell to come out of retirement and we are happy to accept the challenge.

“The feedback we are getting is people are really pleased Glasswells is coming back. We are hoping Sudbury will support us and we are really looking forward to it.”

Managing director Paul Glasswell added: “We look forward to having a store in Sudbury again and we are confident it will be a great success with Rosemary and Peter in charge.”