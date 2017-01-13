Glasses collected to help improve vision in poorest countries

Hundreds of underprivileged people in Africa, India and Eastern Europe will have a brighter vision of the future thanks to the efforts of local optical practices.

Wardale Williams, which has practices in Sudbury and Halstead, had offered its customers discounts in September and November in return for their old glasses.

A total of 1,045 pairs of spectacles were collected across the three practices.

The collected spectacles will be handed to sight charity Lions International. The charity will sort the spectacles and those suitable will be sent overseas to places like Ghana and Nigeria.

Medical professionals will provide eye examinations and treatments to those who have never had access to eye care.

Following the eye examination spectacles are provided where appropriate. Spectacles which are not suitable for re-use are recycled with the money going back to Lions International.

Amanda Skinner, practice manager in Sudbury, said: “We have been offering these trade-in deals for several years now and are proud of our commitment to this cause. The spectacles will be helping underprivileged people overseas who simply do not have access to health and eye care which many of us have come to take for granted in this country.

“Most of the glasses returned are of a very high quality so they will really make a difference to the lives of so many people.”

Lions Club sight officer Margaret Conway said: “The clubs have run many sight projects over the years, restoring sight to some people as well as enabling many more to have improved vision.

“The old spectacles really can help and are changing people’s lives in some of the poorest countries of the world.”