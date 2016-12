Four giant rescue rabbits in Cavendish have been shortlisted for a best pet award. The rabbits, who live at Anchor’s Devonshire House care home, were nominated by manager Lorraine Hodges for the pet therapy they provide.

The rabbits are up for an Anchor ‘Happy Living’ award.

Mrs Hodges said: “The rabbits have had so much attention in the few weeks since they have arrived here. Our residents, visitors and children all love them.”

A decision for the awards will be made in January