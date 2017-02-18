Get into your stride with health walks

Volunteers are needed to lead health walks and a training session has been arranged for anyone interested on Tuesday at Great Cornard Sports Centre in Head Lane starting at 10.30am.

Organiser Debbie Maynard said: “If you are interested in volunteering, meeting new people and walking, free one-day training sessions focus on leading a health walk, the benefits of walking, route planning and leading walkers with special requirements.”

Contact debbie.maynard@onelifesuffolk.co.uk for information or visit www.walkingforhealth.org.uk. Places are limited.