Get a glimpse of town’s top gardens

Some of Sudbury’s finest gardens will be on show this weekend in aid of St Nicholas Hospice Care.

Sudbury Open Gardens takes place on Saturday and Sunday and will be officially opened by town mayor Sue Ayres.

The gardens, some including plant and refreshment stalls, will be open from 1pm to 5pm on Saturday and 11.30am to 5pm on Sunday.

George Chilvers, hospice community fundraiser, said: “We hope as many people as possible will come along to enjoy the wonderful variety of gardens on show.”

Entrance to the gardens is by programme only.

They can be purchased at a cost of £3.50 from the town’s St Nicholas Hospice Care shop, the Tourist Information Centre in Sudbury Library and a stall outside the town hall on Thursday and Saturday.