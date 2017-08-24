GCSE RESULTS: History makers write a brand new chapter for Spalding Academy

A new era has dawned at Spalding Academy after students and staff worked a record-breaking miracle in this year’s GCSE exams.

The former Sir John Gleed School saw its recent troubled fortunes consigned to history after Year 11 students produced an astonishing 20 per cent surge in the number of A* to C grades earned.

GSCE RESULTS DAY AT SPALDING ACADEMY : Sophie Coleman and Zoe Crane. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG240817-132TW.

Spalding-based students Lucy Doubleday and Andrei Zaharia both achieved 9s in English literature and maths respectively as the number of students who collected five or more A* to C grades sky-rocketed to 51 per cent.

Executive head teacher Laurence Reilly said: “The results achieved by Year 11 students at Spalding Academy were well above even our most optimistic forecast.

“We anticipate that the school will be in the top 30 per cent nationally in terms of the progress made from primary school, a key indicator for Ofsted.”

Wiktoria Smok, of Spalding, who collected the equivalent of four A*s and five As, said: “I was hoping to get these results because there were a lot of changes at the school over the past year.

“Everybody took responsibility for their own grades, but my teachers were very helpful and they were always there saying ‘you can do this Wiktoria’”.

Sophie Coleman, of Long Suttton, had 6s in English language and English literature to go with A’s in child development and religious studies.

She said: “I was hoping for good grades but I wasn’t sure I’d get them so I’m a bit speechless.

“It’s been really nerve-racking and scary waiting for the results, but my results are good because the school put more study sessions on and the teachers supported the students really well.”

GSCE RESULTS DAY AT SPALDING ACADEMY: Mia Elding and Courtney Barker. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG240817-137TW.

Sophie’s mother Michelle added: “I’m really, really proud of her because she’s done an amazing job, with lots of hard work which has paid off.”

Joshua Waltham, of Spalding, who earned 8s in English language and English literature, along with a 7 in maths, said: “I didn’t know what to expect but Mum will probably cry when she sees my results.

“It’s been really difficult with the school transition, but I’ve got my grades so I’m pleased to be able to do A-Levels in English language, history and cause I got what I needed in order to do A-Levels in English language, history and sociology at Boston College.”

Jordan Wignell, of Spalding, achieved 7s in English language and English literature, along with As in history and religious studies.

He said: “I was expecting worse so I was very anxious.

“I’m very pleased because I got what I needed in order to do A-Levels in English language, history and psychology at Boston College.

“The school has got tougher on behaviour which gives teachers the opportunity to do better as there’s less disruption.”

Mr Reilly said: “Our Year 11 students were hungry for success, attending in large numbers the many extra revision sessions laid on by the school’s teaching staff.

“These results will confirm to all those with any concerns that this school can do well and we are so very proud of the students.

“We also thank the staff for all their hard work and commitment to the school because when we came to Spalding Academy in September 2016, I was amazed at how receptive they were to the many changes that were introduced.

“They thoroughly deserve these superb results which now enable them to move on to further education, many within our own sixth form, and I am confident that this is the start of a new era in secondary education in Spalding.”

