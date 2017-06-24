Gainsborough railway line benefits from share of £1.1 million investment

The community organisation running Sudbury’s branch line to Marks Tey is to get more funding from Greater Anglia.

An additional £1.1 million in investment over the next 10 years will be split between nine community rail partnerships.

The Gainsborough Line is run by the Essex and South Suffolk Community Rail Partnership.

Greater Anglia says the additional money will be used to help promote and develop services, support economic growth and tourism and to improve stations.

Last year, it was announced that Sudbury’s branch line to Marks Tey will get new hybrid trains to allow for direct services to Colchester.

South Suffolk MP James Cartlidge, who campaigned for an improved and more reliable service, said: “It’s been a difficult few days for commuters on the Greater Anglian line, so it’s good to hear that there will be further investment in community schemes.

“Our rural branch lines are incredibly important in Suffolk and, in my first two years as an MP, we saw a lot of focus on improving the line from Marks Tey to Sudbury. I look forward to meeting with Abellio to find out more about how these funds might be allocated.”