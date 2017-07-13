Future of Sudbury ambulance station unclear as union calls for greater transparency

The future of Sudbury’s ambulance station remains uncertain, as union representatives seek more information about proposed changes to ambulance services across the region.

The East of England Ambulance Service Trust announced plans earlier this year to introduce a ‘hub and spoke’ model to its service, in which 18 hubs would support unspecified clusters of community ambulance stations.

A report indicated potential capital receipts of £11 million from surplus properties owned by the trust, which insisted the changes were not a closure programme.

However, Fraer Stevenson, Unison secretary for the East of England Ambulance branch, accused the trust of not being open and transparent, and has filed a complaint with the Information Commissioner.

“If the plans are really not a closure plan, why is the trust so unwilling to provide us with information?,” she said. “NHS trusts have a duty to act in an open and transparent way and it’s very concerning for the trust to behave in this way.”