Further tests needed to find out why Great Cornard woman collapsed and died

Further tests are required to establish why a 33-year-old woman died at her home in Great Cornard.

Alexis Lunn was found collapsed on the floor of her home in Maldon Court by a visitor on January 7.

On Monday an inquest on Mrs Lunn, a care assistant, was formally opened at Ipswich and then adjourned by Assistant Suffolk Coroner Nigel Parsley to allow enquiries to be completed.

Mr Parsley said that Mrs Lunn had been declared dead at the scene and a post mortem, conducted by consultant pathologist Dr Karl Love, had failed to establish the reason for her death, necessitating further tests.

Mr Parsley adjourned the hearing until April.