Fundraising drive transforms Sudbury school’s wildlife garden

A primary school in Sudbury has officially cut the ribbon on its newly-rejuvenated wildlife garden, achieved with the help of a major fundraising drive.

Woodhall Primary School received a £12,000 grant from Sudbury Tesco’s Bags of Help scheme, adding to fundraising by the school’s Friends committee, enabling it to carry out improvements to its outdoor space.

The ribbon cutting took place at the school’s autumn fair, organised by the Friends, on Friday.

Headteacher Matthew Fuller said: “The area was in a state of disrepair until our fantastic Friends decided to start fundraising for improvements.

“I was delighted as it was an area I wanted to do more with when I arrived at Woodhall a year ago.

“It opens up our learning environment outside of the classroom and allows us to have a broader Forest School curriculum with a dedicated leader.

“The result is that we have this great opportunity to improve our children’s social skills, self-esteem, team building and confidence – which will all help them in the classroom.”