A fundraising event for a terminally-ill man from Great Cornard has raised £3,509.

Steve Rooks, from Nursery Road, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in January 2016.

A car show was part of the fundraising event at the Stevenson Centre in Great Cornard for Steve Rooks. Picture by Simon Edney

Money from the event, which took place at the Stevenson Centre on Saturday – will help him spend one last holiday with his family.

One of the organisers, Joanna Cleverley, said: “It was an amazing day. Steve made it and arrived in style on back of trike. Thank you to everyone who helped.”