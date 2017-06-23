Fundraiser enables Hartest school to open refurbished swimming pool

Children, parents and carers took part in a barbecue and pet parade organised by the Friends of Hartest School.

Money raised went straight into a fund to get the school’s swimming pool relined.

Administration and finance officer Sue Prickett said: “The friends have been tireless in their commitment in getting the pool up and running for the children, and have raised thousands of pounds to resite the boiler and reline the pool. The pet parade was fantastically well attended. We had everything from iguanas, guinea pigs, tortoises, and dogs to ponies.”

Headteacher Matthew Coombs took a big leap to officially open the refurbished swimming pool.