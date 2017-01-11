Fund for two defibrillators

Following the death of an 18-year-old at a football match in Clacton last year, Halstead Town FC and Halstead Town Youth FC are raising funds to buy two defibrillators.

One will be located at the Milbank Stadium and the other will be located at Courtaulds sports ground where 15 youth teams play as well as the local rugby and bowls clubs.

Players, parents and supporters are being asked to make a small contribution to this fund. To donate you can visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/Halstead-Town-FC