Friends group buys Lavenham treasure for Bury’s Moyses Hall Museum

Moyse’s Hall Museum will soon have its own treasure to put on show, but they are not sure what it is.

The Friends of Moyse’s Hall Museum have bought a collection of small gold artefacts, found in Lavenham, through the Portable Antiquities Scheme. Items go into the scheme, run by the British Museum, when they are declared treasure by a coroner.

Gold items bought by Friends of Moyse's Hall Museum

Alex McWhirter, heritage officer at the Bury St Edmunds museum, said the items were found on separately in the same place.

“Nobody really knows what they are, “ he said. “It’s as if they were embellishments to a chest or even a book, but you wouldn’t know unless you saw the same in situ. They are high-end, elaborate decorative work.”

They are having a treasure exhibition in June, so Alex asked the friends if they could buy something from Portable Antiquities. Other items on show will be loaned by museums and individuals.

“Normally I’d have to go begging round various funds, but the friends bought both finds,” he said.

Cliff Hind, friends chairman, said: “It is always a pleasure for the friends to be able to purchase items of local interest to exhibit in the museum for the benefit of local people.”