Friends build their own estate agency business in Hadleigh

Two friends will be launching their first business together next week – with a mission to be different from the rest.

Nicki Jacobs and Michelle Brown are opening Jacobs & Brown estate agency in Queen Street, Hadleigh, tomorrow.

The agency is charging flat rate fees, rather than a percentage of the selling price, and, unlike any internet counterparts, they have offices.

Nicki, who has 20 years’ property sales experience, said: “The days of agents making thousands without doing anything are now over. We will be offering seller’s cheaper fees with a special rate of £995.

“We are going to think slightly out of the box when it comes to marketing properties and offer more information about the area, not just schools, but things like local walks and attractions,” she said.

“We plan to give a donation every month to a local charity or charities, as we would like to put something back in to the local community as we are local ourselves.”

The women met at the Hadleigh Hares running club and came up with the idea to do something different and work for themselves.

Michelle previously sold spa memberships and Nicki worked as a personal property searcher.

“I understand what it takes to bring a conveyance to completion and the timescales involved,” added Nicki.