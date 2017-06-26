Free hearing appointments in Sudbury tomorrow for Tinnitus Awareness Month

A Sudbury-based opticians is offering free hearing appointments with a licensed audiologist tomorrow, in recognition of the British Tinnitus Association’s Tinnitus Awareness Month.

Drage and Tozer Opticians, located in Siam Place, are inviting people to book a free appointment with Jason Searle, an audiologist from Bloom Hearing Specialists, tomorrow between 9am and 1pm.

Attendees will be able to find out about tinnitus, how it affects them, and possible methods of treatment, while sharing a tea or coffee and cake.

Mr Searle said: “Tinnitus affects people in different ways. For some people, it is moderately annoying and for others it is very troublesome. At Bloom, our hearing systems offer a ‘Zen’ setting, a unique music program used as a distraction technique for masking of tinnitus, which may significantly reduce a user’s experience of the condition.”

To book an appointment, call 01284 754100.