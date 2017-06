Free advice is now available at Sudbury Citizens Advice to help people cut down on energy bills.

Advisers are on hand at weekly sessions to help people compare their gas and electricity costs, negotiate with providers and reduce energy usage.

Chief officer Colleen Sweeney said: “Anyone who wants to trim the cost of their gas and electricity can get in touch with our team for free help.”

To book into an advice session, call 01787 321400.