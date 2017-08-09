Free clinics at Clare library aim to help save money on energy bills

Citizens Advice Suffolk West hopes to help Clare residents save money on energy bills with a series of free public events over the rest of the year.

Clare Library will be hosting energy clinics once a month every month until the end of 2017, where residents can find out if find out if they are entitled to any extra help from their energy companies, be it practical help to manage their bills, grants for home insulation or discounts off their bills.

Michelina Partridge, financial capability worker for Citizens Advice, said: “Keeping your home warm over the winter is really important for your health and wellbeing.

“We want to show people how easy it is to shop around to get the best deal, or change the tariff that they are on with their existing company to make sure that they don’t pay more than they have to.”

Citizens Advice says it can assist people over the age of 65 register for extra support should there be a power cut.

Mary Evans, Suffolk’s County Councillor for Clare, said she is backing the free energy clinics.

“I am sure we all like finding a bargain in the sales or making a saving by shopping around at the supermarket but very few of us shop around for our energy bills. Yet heating our homes can be so expensive,” she said.

“Do come along to the energy clinic and Citizens Advice can help you switch to a cheaper supplier or onto a better priced tariff.”

The clinics take place on Wednesdays from 11am until 12.30pm on the following dates — August 23, September 20, October 18, November 15 and December 20.

Residents are asked to bring along their latest gas and electricity bills to the clinic in order to get the most benefit.