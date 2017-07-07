Former Suffolk school governor given suspended sentence for making indecent images

A former chairman of governors at a Suffolk school who was convicted of secretly filming a girl changing her clothes has been handed a suspended prison sentence.

Simon Duke, 47, formerly a resident of the Sudbury area, had denied voyeurism and four offences of making an indecent image of a child but was found guilty of all offences by a jury following a trial in May.

Today, at Ipswich Crown Court, Duke, now of Doggett Lane, Fulbourn, was sentenced to nine months imprisonment suspended for two years and ordered to complete 300 hours of unpaid community work.

During his trial, the court heard that Duke had positioned a mobile phone on toilet rolls and used it to film a young girl for three minutes as she changed in a toilet.

Following his arrest, police went to Duke’s home and seized computer equipment, on which 59 indecent images of children were found.

None of the offences were committed at the school where Duke, who had also served as a parish councillor and was involved with a local church, had been a governor.

Duke claimed that he had no knowledge of the images and said he believed that someone was trying to “criminalise” him.

He denied having secretly filmed the girl.

Today, the crown court heard that Duke was still in denial about his offending and Judge Martyn Levett told him that it was wholly through his own actions that Duke had “detroyed entirely” his own previous good character.

Judge Levett told Duke that he must sign the sexual offences register for ten years and made him the subject of a ten-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.