Former Sudbury student set for first solo art exhibition

A former sixth-form fine arts student at Ormiston Sudbury Academy will take a major step forward in her burgeoning art career with her first solo exhibition in the town later this year.

Siân Hughes, 22, who describes herself as a wildlife artist and illustrator, is set to exhibit a collection of her black and grey ink drawings at Sudbury Art and Framing Centre in Friars Street throughout September.

She said she was delighted to be given her first exhibition, which came about somewhat by chance, after her mother picked up some drawings she had left on her desk and brought them to the centre, where it caught the attention of staff.

Ms Hughes, who is currently pursuing an apprenticeship in diamond mounting, said: “I really enjoy it. I’m inspired by the Essex and Suffolk countryside. It’s kind of relaxing.

“My dad also inspired me a lot. When I was younger, we always used to go on walks all over the place.

“It’s just so beautiful. It’s very green and there’s lots of animals everywhere. If you look closely, you can usually find something.

“Some of my inspiration comes from local photographers, but it’s really when I’m sat in a field somewhere that I can take it all in.”

She added that she was hopeful this debut would help pave the way for future exhibitions at various galleries, and she said she was keen to use her work to support local wildlife charities.

For more details of the exhibition, go to www.sudburyframing.co.uk.

To learn more about her work, go to her website at www.siansscribbles.com.