Sudbury’s former mayor has thanked the town’s generosity for helping to raise nearly £3,000 – to be divided between her chosen charities – during her mayoral year.

Sue Ayres, who was mayor for the 2016/17 council year and is now serving as deputy mayor, managed to raise £977.24 for St Nicholas Hospice Care.

Number 72 North Street, a family community centre, and counselling support charity The Kernos Centre both received £976.