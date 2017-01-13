Former mayor among Sudbury candidates

There are some recognisable names on the ballot card including the former mayor as Sudbury prepares to vote in a new town councillor.

Liberal Democrat candidate Robert Spivey lost his seat on the council in 2015 just as he was preparing to hand over mayoral duties.

At the time the vote was criticised by his deputy Jack Owen (Labour Party) who described him as one of the best mayors the town had seen.

Mr Spivey said, if elected, he would work to improve transport to the health centre from the northern part of the town and get a pharmacy situated in the centre.

He would also like to see an overall plan for the town to allow for ‘balanced development’.

Retaining free parking, reducing speeding on Melford Road and improving the condition of Sudbury’s roads were the other key transport priorities of Mr Spivey.

He is joined by current Suffolk county councillor Jenny Antill (Conservative), Katie Clark (Labour Party), Julie Fowles-Smith (Green Party) and Steve Hall (Independent) on the ballot.

Mrs Antill is to stand down from her position as a county councillor in May.

If elected she said she would focus on ensuring Sudbury had a thriving town centre for everyone, with a buoyant local economy and more skilled jobs.

She would also like to encourage tourism, protect the town’s fine buildings and green spaces and support local voluntary organisations.

Mr Hall has been vocal in his criticism of moving Sudbury’s bus station to Girling Street.

He said: “Sudbury Town Council is purely an advisory service which should be free from party politics and reflect the needs and the will of the people that reside within it.”

His key pledges include the council fully consulting with residents and businesses, improving traffic, improved public transport connections by maintaining a bus station close to the rail network and introducing bus stops in the town centre.

Katie Clark has also mentioned the bus station in her key aims if elected, saying a poorly sited station must be avoided.

Her other key issues include supporting voluntary and children’s services and acting on the lack of parking enforcement in the town centre.

Mrs Fowles-Smith has promised to help support independent shops and traders in Sudbury if elected, as well as appealing for a town plan.

Other pledges include sustainable ways to reduce traffic such as slower speed limits, better bus services and more space for cyclists and pedestrians.

Again the bus station is mentioned as she promises to fight against “unworkable schemes” such as its relocation.

The election for a new Sudbury North Ward representative takes place on Thursday, January 19.

Ballot cards will not be handed out due to costs. Polling stations will be located in St John’s Methodist Church Hall in York Road; The Vocational Centre at Ormiston Sudbury Academy, Tudor Road and Woodhall School, Mayflower Way.

Voting is from 7am to 10pm.