Food experts in Sudbury look to spice up the way we cook

The creative owners of a Sudbury-based Indian food business have put pen to paper to teach people how to cook with spices.

Rafi’s Spicebox, based in North Street, is on a mission to educate people about Indian food.

Owners Kevin and Lee Fernandez have put together their own book of recipes, called Rafi’s Spicebox Cookbook, to inspire Suffolk people to cook more authentic, delicious and healthy Indian dishes at home.

Kevin said: “Whilst Indian food is very popular in the UK, most people automatically think of take-aways and chicken tikka masala.

“We want to show people that Indian food has so much more to offer and can be the basis of a very diverse and healthy diet.

“We hope this cookbook gives people the confidence to use spices and enjoy cooking delicious, easy to cook Indian food at home for everyone to enjoy, every day of the week.”

The book is a collection of recipes from the Rafi’s Spicebox team including recipes inspired by regular visits to India along with some much-loved family favourites.

Rafi’s Spicebox Cookbook has been designed to provide inspiration and introduce new techniques, textures and flavour combinations.

Lee added: “The recipes are not complicated – they are achievable for everyone who wants to cook.”