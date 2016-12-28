Fitness club gets into shape with new equipment

A health and fitness club in Stoke by Nayland has re-opened after undergoing a huge transformation.

Peake Fitness, the health and fitness club at the award-winning, family-owned Stoke by Nayland Hotel, Golf & Spa complex, has just thrown open its doors to show off its new £250,000 ground breaking Technogym equipment.

The club says it is now the first fully-integrated gym of its kind in the UK.

Cutting the ribbon at the launch party were two founder members of the club, Kate Charlton Jones and Roger Toone, who joined in 1999.

Kate said: “Seventeen years ago I walked into Peake Fitness for the first time and what took my breath away – and still does – was the view. You cannot find exercise tedious when the surroundings are so magical.”

Roger said: “When it opened we were handed a glass of Champagne and a commemorative T-shirt which I still treasure.”

Chris Grimwood, club manager, said: “We’re delighted to be continuing our 17 year long relationship with Technogym UK and believe that this system is by far the most superior, fully integrated equipment on the market – our members are certainly in for a treat.”

Peake Fitness has replaced both its Excite Cardio and Bio Strength Resistance ranges with Technogym’s premium range.