First Long Melford boot sale tops £3,000 for charity

Charity fundraiser Todd Lewis is hoping to stage regular charity boot sales at a country house in Long Melford.

Following the success of the one he organised in the grounds of Melford Hall last month – which raised £1,500 for The Guide Dogs for the Blind Association – he hopes to stage two boot sales a year.

Todd, who runs an outside catering and baking business from Glemsford, raised a further £1,500 for the charity by running the London Marathon in April, bringing the total raised to £3,000 for the charity.

Commenting on the boot sale in May, he said: “We had a fantastic day with 150 sellers and thousands of people turned up to buy. It was awesome and we were completely amazed by the turnout.”

After receiving many positive comments about the boot sale, Mr Lewis said he has decided to run another in around September, with the possibility of it becoming a regular event twice a year.

“We set up a website and Facebook page and we will put the details of the next sale on there, which will hopefully be late September,” he said.

Mr Lewis, from Silk Factory Row, said he had an affection for the guide dogs charity as he had been sponsoring a guide dog puppy for 18 months, and had also owned a labrador.

“We had a black labrador and he was always a big part of our life,” he said. “I thought it was the perfect charity.”