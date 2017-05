A Halstead business owner has been fined for flytipping offences.

Braintree District Council took action against Humain Rashid, 26, of Head Street, Halstead for paying an unknown man to take waste from his business.

The waste was found deposited on land off the A131 opposite Attwoods Manor, Halstead on November 7.

Rashid attended court and pleaded guilty to the offence. He was fined, ordered to pay costs and a victim surcharge totalling £1,210.